Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Star T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 27: T.J. Watt #90, Derek Watt #44 of the Pittsburgh Steelers and J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans talk after Pittsburgh's 28-21 win at Heinz Field on September 27, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The NFL world is currently wishing for the best for Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt.

Watt, arguably the league's most-impactful defensive player (outside of Aaron Donald, at least, in the minds of many), suffered a knee injury during Sunday's preseason finale. He's been ruled out of the contest.

Hopefully it's nothing serious and we'll see Watt back on the field for Week 1.

Until then, he can rest up with his wife.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T.J. and Dani Watt were married earlier this year in a tropical ceremony.

The couple had been dating for several years. Dani played collegiate soccer.

She's been an active presence around Steelers practices and games in recent years.

Hopefully we'll see T.J. Watt back on the football field in Week 1.

Until then, rest up.