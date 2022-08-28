Photos: Meet The Wife Of Steelers Legend Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Ben Roethlisberger is getting ready for his first NFL season as a retired quarterback.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback retired following the 2021 season.

While Big Ben has made some appearances at training camp here and there, he's going to be a full-time family man moving forward this year.

Roethlisberger is married to his longtime wife, Ashley. They have three children together.

Ben and Ashley have been married for 11 years. They were married in 2011.

The couple reportedly dated on and off for about five years before getting hitched.

Ashley has been there pretty much every step of the way for Ben during his NFL career.

"10 years ago I married the most amazing woman in the world. I am so thankful for her love, support, and her friendship. She has the biggest heart and anyone that knows her knows this. I love you Ashley, even more today then I did that day 10 years ago," he wrote last year.

Perhaps we'll see Ben and Ashley at some Steelers games this fall.