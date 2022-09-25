Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

October 16 2016: Brett Favre greets his wife Deanna during a Hall of Fame Ceremony during the Dallas Cowboys 30-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late.

The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi.

Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role in the scandal could become more serious as time goes on.

"Brett Favre continued to press Mississippi state officials for help in paying for new sports facilities at Southern Miss after being told by the then-governor that the misuse of state welfare funds could be illegal, according to a court filing," ESPN reported on Saturday.

Brett Favre grew up in Mississippi, where he met his longtime wife, Deanna Favre.

Brett and Deanna were married in 1996, right in the peak of his professional career. They met during their time in high school in Mississippi.

“I remembered his cute blond cowlick and the way he sat in the bleachers in high school with the laces of his high-top sneakers untied,” Deanna told GuidePosts.

“We got to know each other playing two-on-two basketball?I was just as much a jock as he was. One day he called me up and I could hear a lot of voices in the background saying, ‘Ask her, ask her.’ Finally he drawled out, ‘Will you go with me?’”

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 06, 2016: Brett Favre (R), former NFL quarterback, and his wife Deanna pose with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the Pro Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 06, 2016 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Brett and Deanna have two children together, one of whom recently went viral on a reality television show.

It's likely been a tough time for the Favre family as of late, due to the welfare scandal.

Brett Favre has yet to publicly comment on the scandal, though that could change soon.