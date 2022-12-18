Photos: Meet The Woman Making A Move For Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Joe Burrow are set to square off on Sunday afternoon.

The Bucs are set to take on the Bengals in a matchup of preseason Super Bowl contenders. Of course, Tampa Bay hasn't really lived up to that hype, while Cincinnati has.

It's been an interesting year for Brady. He retired after the 2021 season, chose to come back, left the team in training camp, returned, began play and then got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Now, Brady is back on the dating market.

The legendary Super Bowl-winning quarterback hasn't been spotted with anyone since getting divorced. However, that hasn't stopped anyone from making moves towards him.

Veronika Rajek, a prominent model, has made a move on Brady on social media.

Veronika has millions of followers across social media platforms. She's made it clear that she has interest in Brady.

Will that interest be reciprocated?

That remains to be seen. However, it's clear that she is putting her best foot forward.

Veronika has made it clear that she has interest in Brady. Perhaps we'll see her on the field at the Bucs vs. Bengals game on Sunday afternoon...