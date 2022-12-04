Photos: Meet The Woman Sitting Next To Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took in the Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday night.
Rodgers, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, invested in the franchise a couple of years ago. He's often been spotted sitting courtside at games.
Friday night, Rodgers went viral.
The Packers quarterback was notably sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of the team's primary owner.
Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has a pretty big following of her own on social media.
This was not the first time that Rodgers has sat next to her, either.
The Bucks fell to the Lakers on Friday night, though, losing 133-129.
Green Bay is set to take on Chicago this weekend.