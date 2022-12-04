Photos: Meet The Woman Sitting Next To Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took in the Milwaukee Bucks game on Friday night.

Rodgers, a co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, invested in the franchise a couple of years ago. He's often been spotted sitting courtside at games.

Friday night, Rodgers went viral.

The Packers quarterback was notably sitting next to Mallory Edens, the daughter of the team's primary owner.

Edens, the daughter of the Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens, has a pretty big following of her own on social media.

This was not the first time that Rodgers has sat next to her, either.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 23: Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers looks on during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs between the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum on May 23, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 20: (L-R) Randall Cobb, Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens watch Game Two of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on April 20, 2022 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images) Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Bucks fell to the Lakers on Friday night, though, losing 133-129.

Green Bay is set to take on Chicago this weekend.