Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Famous Ex-Girlfriend

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Bucs on Monday, following an extended absence for personal reasons.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was likely spending time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids before the start of the school and football seasons. However, Brady's official reason for his departure remains unclear.

Brady has been married to his wife, Gisele, since 2009.

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Gisele is not Brady's first famous significant other, though.

Prior to getting married to Gisele Bundchen, Brady was in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and Moynahan have a child together.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Bridget Moynahan participates in the Annual Charity Day hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald, BGC and GFI at GFI Securities on September 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Bridget became pregnant in 2006, shortly before Tom began dating Gisele.

“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”

Tom and Bridget have maintained a good relationship over the years.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to begin their regular season in three weeks, against the Cowboys.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 11.