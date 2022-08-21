Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Famous Ex-Girlfriend
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Bucs on Monday, following an extended absence for personal reasons.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was likely spending time with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and kids before the start of the school and football seasons. However, Brady's official reason for his departure remains unclear.
Brady has been married to his wife, Gisele, since 2009.
Gisele is not Brady's first famous significant other, though.
Prior to getting married to Gisele Bundchen, Brady was in a relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Brady and Moynahan have a child together.
Bridget became pregnant in 2006, shortly before Tom began dating Gisele.
“[Tom] was there on that day and came in afterwards,” Moynahan told More magazine in 2011 about her labor. “He certainly wasn’t holding my hand while I pushed.”
Tom and Bridget have maintained a good relationship over the years.
Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to begin their regular season in three weeks, against the Cowboys.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 11.