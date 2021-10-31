Photos: Meet The Wife Of Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush

It sounds like it will be the Cooper Rush show in Minnesota on Sunday night.

The Cowboys have yet to announce a starting quarterback for Sunday night’s game against the Vikings, but based on the pregame warmup scene, it looks like Rush will start.

“Cooper Rush is leading the way through pregame throwing drills, and taking the lions share of the throws. Certainly looking like it’ll be Cooper Rush starting at quarterback tonight,” Mike Leslie tweeted.

“Dak Prescott going third through drills he normally leads. A good sign that Cooper Rush will be the starter tonight,” Jon Machota added.

Rush, 27, has been with the Cowboys since 2017. He was signed as an undrafted free agent. Rush spent some time with the New York Giants in 2020, though he returned to the Cowboys after a couple of months.

If Rush does get the start on Sunday night, he will have plenty of friends and family members cheering him on.

No one will be cheering harder than his wife, Lauryn Rush.

Lauryn Rush has shared several adorable photos of their relationship on Instagram.

The Cowboys and the Vikings are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.