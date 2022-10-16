Photos: NFL Cheerleaders Best Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shots

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: Miami Dolphins cheerleaders during the NFL Football match between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills on September 19th, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some pretty iconic photoshoots over the years, posing with athletes and models and even big-time celebrities.

NFL cheerleaders have gotten their shine in the prestigious issue, as well.

Several years back, some of the league's top cheerleaders posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Some of the top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue NFL cheerleader shots have been shared on social media.

It's a good time to look back during the NFL season.

We're five weeks into the 2022 NFL regular season and we've already had some viral cheerleader moments.

Last week, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders went viral on social media.

Perhaps we'll get another viral moment or two this weekend.