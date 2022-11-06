Photos: NFL Cheerleader's Favorite Swimsuit Shots

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 11: Patriots cheerleaders perform during an NFL preseason game between the New England Patriots and the New York Giants on August 11, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most-popular magazine editions of the year for a reason.

Several prominent models, athletes and celebrities have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue over the years.

Some NFL cheerleaders have posed for the magazine issue, too.

A few of the league's top cheerleaders have shown off their form for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Of course, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue isn't the only notable edition to feature NFL cheerleaders.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have their own swimsuit calendar that is very popular.

You can view more from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue on social media here.