Photos Of Deshaun Watson's New House Are Going Viral

JACKSONVILLE, FL - AUGUST 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to a football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on August 12, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Deshaun Watson returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since receiving an 11-game suspension amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Before playing his first game with the Cleveland Browns, the quarterback reportedly purchased a $5.4 million house in Hunting Valley, Ohio.

Via Front Office Sports, the five-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom mansion features a theater, bar, volleyball court, and swimming pool. It measures 17,250 square feet.

After getting traded from the Houston Texans, Watson signed a fully guaranteed $230 million deal with Cleveland. He received a $45 million signing bonus with just a $402,500 base salary this season, limiting the amount of money he'd lose when suspended.

The Browns awarded him a massive payday despite 24 civil lawsuits accusing Watson of sexual assault and harassment. He's settled all but one of them.

Watson originally received a six-game suspension from a retired federal judge, but the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed on 11 games after the NFL appealed the first ruling.

While Watson is back at practice, he's not eligible to return until Cleveland's Week 13 game against Houston.