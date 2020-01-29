Photos: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, have become social media sensations during the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl this year.

Brittany Matthews has seen a big uptick in followers on Instagram, while Jackson Mahomes has developed into somewhat of a star on TikTok.

The social media duo is heading to Miami.

Brittany and Jackson are ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Jack & Britt take Miami, who’s ready?” Brittany joked on Instagram today.

Brittany, a former college soccer player, has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram. That number is sure to increase heading into Sunday.

While Patrick prepares for the biggest game of his life, we can count on some social media fun from his girlfriend and younger brother.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.