The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Photos: Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Is Ready For The Super Bowl

Patrick Mahomes celebrates the AFC Championship Game win.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 19: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after a fourth quarter touchdown pass against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, and his brother, Jackson Mahomes, have become social media sensations during the Kansas City Chiefs’ run to the Super Bowl this year.

Brittany Matthews has seen a big uptick in followers on Instagram, while Jackson Mahomes has developed into somewhat of a star on TikTok.

The social media duo is heading to Miami.

Brittany and Jackson are ready for Sunday’s Super Bowl.

“Jack & Britt take Miami, who’s ready?” Brittany joked on Instagram today.

Brittany, a former college soccer player, has nearly 300,000 followers on Instagram. That number is sure to increase heading into Sunday.

View this post on Instagram

YOU DID IT BABE❤️💛 #chiefskingdom

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

View this post on Instagram

THIS GUY, IS INCREDIBLE❤️🔥 #&hesmine😍

A post shared by Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne) on

While Patrick prepares for the biggest game of his life, we can count on some social media fun from his girlfriend and younger brother.

Kansas City and San Francisco are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be on FOX.


Reader Interactions

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.