Photos: Ryan Tannehill’s Wife, Lauren, Pumped For Chiefs-Titans

Ryan Tannehill and wife Lauren celebrate at practice.DAVIE, FL - AUGUST 09: Quarterback Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Miami Dolphins high fives his wife, Lauren Tannehill, after practice at Nova Southeastern University on August 9, 2015 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images)

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans have been on a magical ride this postseason. They’re not ready for it to end, either.

Tennessee has jumped out to an early lead over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

It’s Titans 10, Chiefs 0 late in the first quarter.

Ryan Tannehill’s wife, Lauren, has to be loving this start.

She took to her Instagram Story in anticipation of kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium:

It’s been a fun afternoon so far for Titans fans, that is for sure. We’ll see if Tennessee can hold onto a lead better than Houston…

The AFC Championship Game is being televised on CBS.

