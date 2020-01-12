The dream season continues to roll on for Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel’s team upset the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday night. Tennessee stunned Baltimore, 28-12, to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Tannehill, who took over at quarterback for Tennessee midway through the 2019 season, did not do a ton through the air. He completed 7 of 14 passes for 88 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans dominated the Ravens on the ground, though, and Tannehill made a couple of huge throws when he needed to.

Tannehill’s wife, Lauren, was loving Saturday night’s performance.

Lauren posted on her Instagram Story before and during the game:

It’s a good time to be a fan of the Tennessee Titans, that is for sure.

Tannehill and Co. are now off to the AFC Championship Game. They will play either Kansas City or Houston with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Can the Titans’ dream season continue?