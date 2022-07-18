Photos Show What Leonard Fournette Looked Like At Practice

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 20: Leonard Fournette #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after defeating the Carolina Panthers 31-17 at Raymond James Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Leonard Fournette has some dieting to do ahead of the 2022 season.

According to a report, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff is unhappy with the veteran running back's current weight.

Fournette, the former LSU star, is reportedly up to 260 pounds this offseason.

“Coaches were not happy, and that’s an understatement, when (Fournette) didn’t participate in the OTAs, but then he shows up at the mandatory minicamp weighing damn near 260 [pounds],” Rick Stroud said. “And that’s not a good sign for a guy that you’ve just spent a three-year contract on.”

Pictures of Fournette at practice back in June are now circulating on social media.

Fournette has been a big piece of the Buccaneers offense these past two years. Last season, the veteran back played in 14 games and totaled 812 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

It's plausible Fournette is moving into a goal-line back position for the Bucs. But that seems a bit far fetched.

The good news is the former college football superstar has some time to get his diet in check and drop some weight ahead of the 2022 season.

The Buccaneers are clearly hoping he gets this figured out.