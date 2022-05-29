Photos: What We Know About Deion Sanders' Longtime Girlfriend

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Former NFL star turned college football head coach Deion Sanders is part of a pretty big power couple.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer has been dating his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, for about a decade.

Sanders, one of the best football players of all-time, and Edmonds, a prominent business woman, have been dating since 2012.

Sanders, who coaches Jackson State, lives a pretty busy life - as does his girlfriend. However, the power couple makes it work.

Edmonds is the CEO Edmonds Entertainment Group. Her net worth is reportedly believed to be north $40 million.

Sanders enjoys how busy they both are.

"I love what both of us contribute to society and to this world," Sanders told People. "It's not just a separation because you want to be separated, it's a separation because you are active and you are really influencing lives."

"I mean what she does, I don't take for granted whatsoever, and the shows that she chooses to produce, they're meaningful, they have substance, they're informative and challenging, and I love that about it," he added.

So does Edmonds.

"There's no regular schedule with us," Edmonds told People. "We just do our very best to see each other as much as we possibly can."

Hopefully Deion and Tracey are able to take full advantage of the college football offseason this summer.