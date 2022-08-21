Photos: Who Gisele Reportedly Dated Before Tom Brady

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 13: Model Gisele Bundchen looks on prior to the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen form one of the biggest power couples in the world.

Brady, the legendary NFL quarterback, and Bundchen, the highly-accomplished supermodel.

But both Brady and Bundchen had notable significant others prior to marrying each other in 2009.

Bundchen notably dated two famous actors before getting married to Brady.

She was linked to actor Josh Hartnett in 2006. Bundchen reportedly began dating Brady in 2007.

"In 2006, Gisele had a short fling with the actor. The two were reportedly spotted making out at a restaurant in NYC a week after he was seen kissing ex-girlfriend Scarlett Johansson," Pop Sugar reports.

Prior to the Hartnett fling, Bundchen famously dated actor Leonardo Dicaprio.

"We know what we had. We were very young, and we grew together in a lot of ways," she told Vanity Fair in 2009. "We were just not meant to be boyfriend and girlfriend, but I respect him enormously, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Brady, meanwhile, was with actress Bridget Moynahan prior to dating - and marrying - Gisele Bundchen.

Happily ever after for all, hopefully.