Photos: Zach Wilson’s Mom Enjoys NFL Draft Moment

It’s official: Zach Wilson is a member of the New York Jets.

The former BYU Cougars star went No. 2 overall to the AFC East franchise on Thursday night. Wilson, who put up massive numbers during the 2020 college football season, might have the most gifted arm in the entire draft class.

Wilson has a big task ahead of him, as the Jets haven’t had much quarterback success as of late. The Jets traded former top NFL Draft pick Sam Darnold to Carolina earlier this offseason. New York is clearly all-in on Wilson.

It was a special night in Cleveland, Ohio for Wilson and his family.

Wilson’s mother appeared to be getting emotional right before the New York Jets made the pick official.

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, often posted on Instagram following BYU Cougars games.

Now, the Wilson family will be off to New York, where the star quarterback will look to lead the Jets to playoff contention.

Tonight is just about celebrating, though.

Wilson and his family certainly have a lot of celebrating to do after going No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.