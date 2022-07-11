Pittsburgh Steelers Player Appears To Be Retiring Before Season

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Daniel Archibong appears to have called it a career.

Via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, the Pittsburgh Steelers have placed the defensive tackle on the reserved/retired list. While Alper spotted the move on the NFL's daily transaction report, neither the Steelers nor Archibong have verified his retirement.

As an undrafted free agent out of Temple, Archibong played just 19 snaps (13 on defense, six on special teams) in two games last season. He recorded two assisted tackles in Pittsburgh's Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Given his highly limited role, Archibong's apparent retirement won't have significant ramifications for the Steelers. Defensive tackle Tyson Alualu will return for his sixth season with the team alongside defensive ends Cameron Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi.

While T.J. Watt led the Steelers to an NFL-best 55 sacks, they also ranked last in rushing defense last season.

The transaction clears a spot on Pittsburgh's 90-man roster before reporting to training camp in two weeks.