Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Meeting With Veteran Free Agent

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Larry Ogunjobi could once again jump to an AFC North rival.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the defensive tackle is visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday. The 28-year-old previously met with the New York Jets.

Ogunjobi began his career with the Cleveland Browns, who selected him in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. After four seasons, he recorded a career-high seven sacks in 16 starts for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

The 305-pound defender recovered a fumble in Cincinnati's opening-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. However, a foot injury suffered during the victory sidelined him for the rest of the postseason.

Ogunjobi had agreed to a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears in March, but the deal fell through following a failed physical. Days later, Chicago instead signed Justin Jones to a two-year pact.

Pittsburgh's defensive line received a major blow when Stephon Tuitt announced his retirement. Although they still collected an NFL-high 55 sacks without him last season, the Steelers also relinquished a league-worst 146.1 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry.

A healthy Ogunjobi could help clog those running lanes, but he likely won't receive another payday in line with what Chicago originally offered three months ago.