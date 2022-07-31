Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Running back Tony Pollard (20) of the Dallas Cowboys during pregame warm-ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season.

The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier.

Will that change in 2022?

It doesn't sound like it.

That is not music to Cowboys fans ears.

"Still trying to justify that godawful contract, I see," one fan tweeted.

"Jerry is mentally locked in the early 1990s. Run first is the only way he has ever seen his team win Lombardi Trophies, and that is the only way he can conceive it happening again," another fan added.

"How about just have a 2 headed monster? But hey that's just me thinking out loud," one fan added.

Perhaps both Elliott and Pollard will show out in the 2022 campaign in Dallas.

The Cowboys are set to begin the preseason later in August.