Planters’ First Super Bowl Ad Teaser Has Been Released

For non-football fans, the Super Bowl is still considered quality entertainment due to all the new advertisements that debut on air. While the showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is still two weekends away, there are a few teasers being released.

Doritos already unveiled a teaser for its Super Bowl ad, which stars legendary actor Sam Elliott.

Next up to release a teaser for the Super Bowl is Planters. The company’s latest decision has left tons of people stunned, as they have killed off Mr. Peanut.

In the teaser from Planters you can see Mr. Peanut accompanied by actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes. They’re all dangling off a cliff when Mr. Peanut decides to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Not only does Mr. Peanut crash and land on the Nutmobile, but the teaser ends with a massive explosion.

Here’s the teaser from Planters:

We’re devastated to confirm that Mr. Peanut is gone. He died doing what he did best – having people’s backs when they needed him most. #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/12PyWYJB7J — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

Planters finished off the commercial honoring Mr. Peanut for living until he was 104 years old.

Now there are questions circulating as to whether or not the company will replace the iconic mascot. We’ll most likely find out what the next move for Planters is next Sunday.

Super Bowl LIV will take place on Feb. 2 from Miami.