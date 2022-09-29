Police Have Made Decision On Myles Garrett's Car Accident

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Police have reportedly issued a ruling in Myles Garrett's scary car accident on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Browns star pass rusher was in a serious, but non-life threatening, car accident in Ohio on Tuesday. Garrett's Porsche reportedly rolled over several times before crashing off the road. Both Garrett and his female passenger were taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Pro Football Talk is reporting that Garrett has been issued a citation.

"The Ohio State Highway Patrol has issued a citation to Browns defensive end Myles Garrett as a result of the car crash that sent him to the hospital on Monday," PFT reports.

"According to multiple reports, (Garrett) has been cited for failure to control his vehicle. The citation goes on to note that “unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance” to the crash, which saw Garrett’s Porsche flip over before coming to a stop."

Garrett's car was in pretty bad shape following the accident on Tuesday.

It's unclear at this time if Garrett will be able to play for the Browns this weekend.

He is expected back at the facility on Thursday.