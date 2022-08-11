Police Reveal What Marshawn Lynch Said During Arrest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Marshawn Lynch of the Oakland Raiders arrives prior to Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch reportedly told police he stole the vehicle he was driving when he was charged with DUI earlier this week.

According to TMZ Sports, Las Vegas police found Lynch asleep at the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 at 7:25 in the morning Tuesday. Cops claim there was an odor of "alcoholic beverage" coming from Lynch's car.

During questioning, Lynch told police he doesn't drink or do drugs, but would go from talking to falling "back asleep several times throughout the encounter."

The five-time Pro Bowler also told cops that he stole the vehicle, which was described as missing a tire and a rim plus other damage.

Lynch was arrested and eventually taken in and booked on charges, including DUI.

"Lynch was not cooperative or willing to comply with the Search Warrant and corrections officers from the City of Las Vegas had to use a restraint chair to force a blood draw," says the LVPD report.

Lynch's attorneys released a statement on his behalf today.

"Marshawn was not pulled over for a DUI. Rather the vehicle was safely parked and not in operation," it says. "We are confident that when all evidence is presented, this will not be a DUI under Nevada law. Marshawn appreciates and is thankful for everyone’s concern and support."