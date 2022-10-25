Politician Is Threatening To Cancel The Super Bowl In Arizona

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for governor of Arizona, made some interesting comments about Super Bowl LVII this month.

If Lake is nominated later this year, she'd like to implement a new policy regarding immigration. She'd like to confront migrants with United States military troops.

Lake claims she's willing to shut down Super Bowl LVII if the NFL doesn't agree with her policies.

Super Bowl LVII is currently scheduled to take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

"You want to tell me, that a bunch of football teams, owned by billionaires, are okay with fentanyl pouring across our border at a record level, killing our young people? The No. 1 killer is fentanyl. 18-45. It’s killing a generation of people. If the NFL is okay with that, then they need to do some soul-searching," Lake said. "I don’t think the NFL is that stupid, I really don’t. But, I’m not going to be taking marching orders from the NFL. I’m taking marching orders from the people of Arizona who are tired of their children getting their hands on the most deadly drug this country has ever seen."

Lake will run against Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs. We'll find out her fate in November.

The NFL most likely has a contingency plan in place for the Super Bowl.