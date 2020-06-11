Poll Reveals What % Of Americans Are OK With Players Kneeling

Back in 2016, Colin Kaepernick made the bold decision to kneel during the national anthem. It’s a decision that very well may have cost him a job in the NFL. Times have changed though, and it’s very possible that players on every team will kneel this fall.

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell put out a video to comment on social injustice in the United States. During the video, he said “We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting.”

That statement has led many fans to believe that players will kneel this upcoming season, especially since the country is still mourning the loss of George Floyd. For those wondering how fans would react to that gesture, Yahoo News actually ran a poll to see what percentage of Americans are OK with players kneeling.

According to the poll from Yahoo News, roughly 52 percent of Americans have no issue with players kneeling during the anthem. On the flip side, the poll found 36 percent of Americans against the peaceful protests and another 12 percent undecided.

Poll finds most Americans OK with players kneeling https://t.co/KptyGqcbcY — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2020

It’s worth reiterating that kneeling during the anthem isn’t supposed to be a sign of disrespect toward the flag or the military. The point of the protest is to bring awareness to police brutality and systemic racism.

Perhaps the TV ratings could be affected by whether or not players kneel, but fans have been so desperate for sports this year that they’ll probably tune in no matter what.

We’ll see what happens when Week 1 rolls around in September.