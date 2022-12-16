Potential First-Round Pick Won't Be Able To Play In NFL Right Away - Here's Why

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The 2018 NFL Draft logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Army star Andre Carter is projected to be a top-50 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the latest bill passed by Congress could complicate his situation.

Since 2019, student-athletes at military academies have been allowed to apply for waivers to delay their active service requirement. This would then let them pursue professional sports opportunities.

That is about to change due to Section 553 of the National Defense Authorization Act.

The language of Section 553 states that an "agreement by a cadet or midshipman to play professional sport constitutes a breach of service obligation." This is important for student-athletes at Army, Navy and Air Force.

"The cadet may not obtain employment, including as a professional athlete, until after completing the cadet's commissioned service obligation," the bill states.

This would be a crushing blow to Carter, who had 41 total tackles, 3.5 sacks and two passes defended this season.

If this change takes place next week like it's supposed to, Carter would need to put his dreams of playing in the NFL on hold.

Carter has 96 career tackles, 19 sacks and two interceptions at Army. Hopefully, he'll have the chance to suit up for an NFL franchise sooner than later.