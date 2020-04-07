We’re only a few weeks away from the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be virtual this year due to health concerns. With the first round approaching fairly soon, Arizona State wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk underwent surgery to fix a minor injury.

According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Aiyuk underwent core-muscle surgery. He’s been dealing with this issue for a couple of months.

Since the NFL will likely have to cancel OTAs this year, the timing of this surgery makes sense. Besides, Aiyuk already worked out for coaches and scouts at the NFL Combine.

The Arizona State product posted great numbers at the combine, running a 4.50 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical. Most projections have Aiyuk going in the first round of the draft.

Arizona State WR Brandon Aiyuk, a possible first-round pick, underwent a core-muscle surgery today performed by noted surgeon William Meyers, sources say. Aiyuk has been dealing with the issue the last few months. Ran 4.50 at the Combine. Decided to fix now with no OTAs in sight. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 7, 2020

Aiyuk isn’t just considered an exceptional athlete, he’s a proven playmaker. During his final season with the Sun Devils, he had 65 receptions for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns.

Teams in need of a downfield threat or potential-packed wideout should take a look at Aiyuk. At 22 years old, his best football is most likely ahead of him.

It’ll be interesting to see if this surgery changes how teams view Aiyuk when the draft begins on April 23.