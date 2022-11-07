Predicting Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 10: General view during a New York Jets field goal in the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 10, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

We now have two NFL head coaching firings on the 2022 regular season.

The Carolina Panthers fired Matt Rhule earlier this year and Monday morning, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich.

Who will be next?

Our prediction is with Dan Campbell.

The Detroit Lions won on Sunday, defeating the Green Bay Packers, but Campbell's time with the NFC North franchise still feels like it's on its last legs.

Campbell is beloved by most of the football world, but the Lions just haven't been winning games with him leading the franchise. Perhaps that's more on the team's general manager and front office, but the in-game decision making has been poor at times, as well.

The 46-year-old head coach went 3-13-1 in his first season with the team in 2021. He's off to a 2-6 start this season. Most coaches with a winning percentage of 20% aren't going to hold onto their jobs for very long.

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 25: Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on from the sideline during a regular season Thanksgiving Day NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions on November 25, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Which NFL head coach do you believe will get fired next this season?