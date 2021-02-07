President Biden Shares His Expectation For 2022 Super Bowl

It’s no secret that the 2020 NFL season was far from ordinary. As the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepare to play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Raymond James Stadium will hold just 25,000 fans, providing a stark reminder of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. However, President Biden is among those optimistic about the title game in 2022.

The 46th Commander-in-Chief joined the pre-game show on CBS and expressed his desire for Super Bowl LVI to take place iin front of a full capacity crowd. The 2022 championship will take place at the brand SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, home to the Rams and the Chargers.

Biden spoke about how the Super Bowl has become tradition and that hopefully can be a celebration once again next year.

“It’s my hope and expectation, if we’re able to put together and make up for all the lost time fighting COVID that’s occurred, we’ll be able to watch the Super Bowl with a full stadium,” Biden said. “The Super Bowl is one of those great American celebrations. All those house parties, all those things that aren’t happening — but God willing, we’ll be able to celebrate it as usual a year from now.”

President Biden expects full stadium for Super Bowl LVI https://t.co/HHE4tqwGQo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 7, 2021

Biden also thanked the NFL for its cooperation in the vaccine effort. With the league’s assistance, thousands of American citizens will have access to COVID-19 vaccines at professional stadiums.

Plenty can happen over the course of the year, as we’ve seen in 2020. Hopefully, over the next 12 months, the situation takes a turn for the better and fans can flood into SoFi Stadium.

But first, the Chiefs and the Buccaneers must compete for the Lombardi Trophy. Super Bowl LV will kick-off from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on CBS.

[Pro Football Talk]