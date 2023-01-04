President Biden's Comment On The NFL Is Going Viral

U.S. President Joe Biden weighed in on NFL safety concerns two days after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Via the Washington Post's JM Rieger, a reporter asked Biden if he thinks the NFL has become "too dangerous." Biden said no before acknowledging the hazards and identifying areas of emphasis to better protect players.

"I don't know how you avoid it," Biden said of dangerous hits. "I think working like hell on the helmets and the concussion protocols, that all makes a lot of sense. But it is dangerous. You've got to just acknowledge it."

Biden also said he spoke to Hamlin's mother and father "at length" this week after the 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest.

Medical personnel spent several minutes performing CPR on Hamlin before transporting him to a hospital Monday night. The cardiac arrest occurred after a legal play where neither he nor Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins led with his helmet.

According to the Bills, Hamlin is still in critical condition "with signs of improvement noted" Tuesday night. He's expected to remain in intensive care.