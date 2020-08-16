President Donald Trump Sends A Warning To NFL Players

President Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn’t want athletes kneeling during the national anthem, an opinion he shared once again on Saturday.

President Trump recently called it “disgraceful” that NBA players were protesting before games during the league restart in Orlando. NBA superstar LeBron James responded, saying “we could care less” what President Trump’s opinion is on the matter or if he refuses to watch NBA games.

Yesterday, Trump once again mentioned the NBA during a press conference before moving on to the NFL. He said he’s been trying to help the NFL come back but will refuse to help “if they start kneeling.”

The President didn’t expound on what exactly the White House has been doing to help the NFL try to return amid COVID-19, but said he won’t be watching games if players kneel.

"We're trying to help the NFL. As long as they stand for our national anthem, as long as they honor our flag and our country—if they start kneeling I'm not going to be helping them much. They might come back but I won't be watching. Neither will a lot of other people,” Trump said pic.twitter.com/9Di3ZLKL2V — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 15, 2020

Trump complains about the NBA. He then says he's trying to help the NFL come back but "if they start kneeling" he won't help them anymore. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 15, 2020

In all likelihood, what is going to happen here is players will kneel in silent protest when NFL games start next month. President Trump will tweet angrily about it and mention it in media sessions, but much like their NBA counterparts, NFL players won’t stop doing it.

In the meantime, President Trump also said he’s been trying to get college football back, even going as far as to speak with Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week.

"I want college football to come back." 🏈 President @realDonaldTrump on his phone call with Trevor Lawrence, quarterback for the Clemson Tigers: pic.twitter.com/LINJMGCtcl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 15, 2020

c