President Donald Trump Sends A Warning To NFL Players

president trump and his family depart the white houseWASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. President Donald Trump (C) departs the White House with first lady Melania Trump (R) and their son, Barron (L), February 01, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is scheduled to travel to his home in Florida this weekend. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn’t want athletes kneeling during the national anthem, an opinion he shared once again on Saturday.

President Trump recently called it “disgraceful” that NBA players were protesting before games during the league restart in Orlando. NBA superstar LeBron James responded, saying “we could care less” what President Trump’s opinion is on the matter or if he refuses to watch NBA games.

Yesterday, Trump once again mentioned the NBA during a press conference before moving on to the NFL. He said he’s been trying to help the NFL come back but will refuse to help “if they start kneeling.”

The President didn’t expound on what exactly the White House has been doing to help the NFL try to return amid COVID-19, but said he won’t be watching games if players kneel.

In all likelihood, what is going to happen here is players will kneel in silent protest when NFL games start next month. President Trump will tweet angrily about it and mention it in media sessions, but much like their NBA counterparts, NFL players won’t stop doing it.

In the meantime, President Trump also said he’s been trying to get college football back, even going as far as to speak with Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week.

Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.