President Trump Was Asked If Colin Kaepernick Should Be In NFL

President Donald Trump had a controversial comment about Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem a few years ago. Though his stance on the peaceful protests haven’t changed, President Trump revealed that he’s all for seeing the Nevada product back in the NFL.

WABC-TV reporter Scott Thuman asked President Trump if he would support Kaepernick getting another shot in the NFL. The former second-round pick hasn’t played quarterback since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

Even though President Trump didn’t really address Kaepernick kneeling for the anthem, he did say the 32-year-old quarterback should be in the NFL if he still has the playing ability.

“If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability. He started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of a player,” Trump told Thuman. “He was terrific in his rookie year, then I think he was very good in his second year and then I think something happened so his playing wasn’t up to snuff.”

Kaepernick helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl during the 2012 season. He ran the read option so well that offenses started to replicate San Francisco’s scheme.

It’s tough to tell whether or not Kaepernick is still a starter at this stage of his career, but many people would argue he’s better than most backup or third-string quarterbacks.

Los Angeles and Tennessee have been linked to Kaepernick this week, so perhaps his return to the NFL will happen sooner than people think.