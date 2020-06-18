President Trump Reacts To Roger Goodell’s Apology To NFL Players

President Trump discussed Roger Goodell’s apology to NFL players while appearing on Fox News on Wednesday evening.

The NFL commissioner released a strong Black Lives Matter earlier this month. He said he was wrong for not listening to his players as much as he should have.

“We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Goodell did not mention Colin Kaepernick in his statement, but outside of that, he was largely praised for his response.

We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter. #InspireChange pic.twitter.com/ENWQP8A0sv — NFL (@NFL) June 5, 2020

The president does not appear to be happy with Goodell’s statement, though. He questioned why he made it during his appearance on Fox News.

“I was surprised at Roger, Roger Goodell that he would have done what he did and that he made this statement that he made. No one was even asking for it,” Trump said.

Trump (incorrectly) on Goodell listening to NFL players. “I was surprised at Roger, Roger Goodell that he would have done what he did and that he made this statement that he made. No one was even asking for it.” — Jane McManus (@janesports) June 18, 2020

Of course, Trump’s assertion is incorrect. Goodell’s statement was in direct response to several of the NFL’s players specifically asking for such a statement.

“A message on behalf of the nfl” pic.twitter.com/iilDpnZfyV — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 5, 2020

The message from several of the NFL’s star players was organized by Michael Thomas and a “rogue” league staffer.

The video sparked a quick reaction from Goodell, who released his apology video about a day later.

According to the United States’ president, though, it was not needed.