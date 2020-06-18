The Spun

President Trump Reacts To Roger Goodell’s Apology To NFL Players

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

President Trump discussed Roger Goodell’s apology to NFL players while appearing on Fox News on Wednesday evening.

The NFL commissioner released a strong Black Lives Matter earlier this month. He said he was wrong for not listening to his players as much as he should have.

“We the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people,” Goodell said. “We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

Goodell did not mention Colin Kaepernick in his statement, but outside of that, he was largely praised for his response.

The president does not appear to be happy with Goodell’s statement, though. He questioned why he made it during his appearance on Fox News.

“I was surprised at Roger, Roger Goodell that he would have done what he did and that he made this statement that he made. No one was even asking for it,” Trump said.

Of course, Trump’s assertion is incorrect. Goodell’s statement was in direct response to several of the NFL’s players specifically asking for such a statement.

The message from several of the NFL’s star players was organized by Michael Thomas and a “rogue” league staffer.

The video sparked a quick reaction from Goodell, who released his apology video about a day later.

According to the United States’ president, though, it was not needed.

