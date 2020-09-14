President Trump Tweets Message For Protesting NFL Players

President Donald Trump has tweeted a new message to NFL players choosing to protest in any capacity during or ahead of games this season.

The fight for racial equality and social justice has been alive and well during NFL opening weekend. The Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans – led by Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson – kicked the season off by linking arms at midfield and having a moment of silence for the ongoing fight for racial equality. The peaceful protest was unfortunately met with some boos from those attending the game.

There were a few more acts of peaceful protests on Sunday. The Arizona Cardinals stayed in the locker room for the playing of the national anthem ahead of their contest against the San Francisco 49ers. The Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks knelt throughout the duration of the opening kickoff of their game. Those were just a few of the many acts of protest throughout the NFL on Sunday.

Trump continues to oppose protests within the NFL. The president sent a new tweet to NFL players on Monday. His latest message tells players to “‘protest’ some other time.” Take a look below.

“Players take knee, raise fist, stay in locker room, during National Anthem”. @FoxNews No thanks, tell them to “protest” some other time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2020

President Donald Trump continues to oppose protests within the NFL. It’s the same message he’s been pushing for years now.

Trump has publicly opposed former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick since he began kneeling during the playing of national anthem in 2016. Hundreds of NFL players have joined Kaepernick, in some capacity of protest, this year.

As Trump continues to oppose protests within the NFL, we’ll likely see more players participate in the fight for racial equality and social justice on Monday night. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the New York Giants tonight at 7:15 p.m. ET. That game will be followed by the Denver Broncos and Tennessee Titans at 10:10 p.m. ET for a Monday Night Football double-header.