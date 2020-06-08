President Trump’s Message For Roger Goodell Is Going Viral

President Donald Trump reacted to Roger Goodell’s Black Lives Matter video late on Sunday evening.

Goodell tweeted out a Black Lives Matter video on Friday night, admitting that the league had not listened enough to its black players. The commissioner tweeted out his remarks in response to a video made by several of the league’s star players, who asked for the NFL to do more to fight racial injustices.

“It has been a difficult time for our country. In particular, black people in our country,” Goodell said in the video. “First, my condolences to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and all the families who have endured police brutality. We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much needed change in this country.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”

President Trump, who criticized Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem, tweeted a message for Goodell late on Sunday evening.

“Could it be even remotely possible that in Roger Goodell’s rather interesting statement of peace and reconciliation, he was intimating that it would now be O.K. for the players to KNEEL, or not to stand, for the National Anthem, thereby disrespecting our Country & our Flag?” he tweeted.

Trump has been a fan of the NFL – especially its owners, many of whom donated to his campaign – but perhaps that will now change.