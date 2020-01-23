Pro Football Focus Has Surprising 2019 Best Player In Football

The Spun

The 2019 NFL season is nearly at its end. In just over a week, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will battle it out in the Super Bowl.

With the close of the season upon us, it’s that time of year where NFL analysts and sites hand out their end-of-year awards. Pro Football Focus, a site that depends data-driven analytics, named its best player in football.

PFF went with a surprising answer. Instead of the likely MVP, Lamar Jackson, PFF decided 49ers tight end George Kittle had the best 2019 season.

In fact, Kittle received the highest grade ever for a tight end, according to PFF’s model – and that includes every season from Rob Gronkowski.

Although Kittle had a down year in terms of receptions and receiving yards – compared with his 2018 season – he does much more than just catch passes.

Kittle is arguably the best blocking tight end in football, in addition to being a legitimate threat in the pass game. He consistently dominates linebackers and defensive backs, but can handle elite defensive ends as well.

Iowa has a knack for spitting out some of the game’s best tight ends. Kittle might be the best the school has ever produced.


