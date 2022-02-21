Pro Football Focus Ranks Their Top 10 NFL Free Agents

We’re currently about a month away from the start of the new NFL league year and NFL free agency. And there are some big names that are going to be available.

On Monday, Pro Football Focus released their ranking of the top 10 upcoming free agents. Taking the top spot is Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, who is fresh off his fifth-straight Pro Bowl and second First-Team All-Pro selection.

Rounding out the top three are a pair of offensive stars: New Orleans Saints Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Pass rushers Von Miller and Chandler Jones finish the top five.

New England Patriots Pro Bowl cornerback J.C. Jackson comes in at sixth, followed by wide receiver Mike Williams in seventh. Saints safety Marcus Williams, Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown and Bears wideout Allen Robinson finish the top 10.

The Top-10 upcoming Free Agents Who do you want your favorite team to sign? pic.twitter.com/dy5BrPbGcU — PFF (@PFF) February 21, 2022

This list could easily change in weeks leading up to free agency though.

Teams may either re-sign or tag some of these players, taking them off the market. There’s also the chance that teams make surprise cuts and add even more star power to free agency.

The NFL free agency period is one of the most chaotic times in all of sports. A single player can sometimes change the face of a franchise the way that Drew Brees, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Reggie White did when they hit free agency.

Which big free agents do you see moving? Will any of them make or break a team’s playoff ambitions next year?