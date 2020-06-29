Last week, the NFL announced that its annual Pro Football Hall of Fame game, scheduled for August 6 in Canton, Ohio, has been cancelled.

The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was nixed and rescheduled for August 5, 2021. The 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony, which was also scheduled for that weekend, has been postponed as well.

This afternoon, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that any tickets that were purchased for the Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement Ceremony will be honored next year. Fans can also apply for a refund, if they so choose.

Considering the rich history of both franchises and loyalty of the Cowboys and Steelers fan bases, it’s no surprise that the tickets to this year’s Hall of Fame Game sold out in 22 minutes. Thus, it’s a good move by the Hall of Fame to honor the ducats for next year, especially considering the same two teams will be playing.

Speaking of summer 2021, in addition to Cowboys and Steelers kicking things off in the Hall of Fame Game on August 5, the 2020 Hall of Fame class will be enshrined on Saturday, August 7. The 2021 class will then be ushered in on Sunday, August 8.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony and the Hall of Fame Game will be honored for the new dates in 2021.

This year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame class includes legendary former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, former commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former NFL Films president Steve Sabol and former NFL general manager George Young.

Five modern era players–safeties Steve Atwater and Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Isaac Bruce, running back Edgerrin James and offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson–also earned enshrinement, along with 10 “seniors.”

Next year’s HOF group could include first-year eligibles Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson, among others. That’s quite the star-studded trio.

We’ll also have to see if other former stars like Patrick Willis, Tony Boselli and Alan Faneca, who missed the cut this year, can find their way in in 2021.

Whoever gets in, next year’s Hall of Fame Game and Enshrinement weekend should be a good one.