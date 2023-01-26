Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 18: A detail view of a coachÕs headset on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday.

The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season.

The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight season with six or fewer wins. They didn't give Daboll much of an upgraded roster, so hopes weren't particularly high.

Yet the former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator led Big Blue to their second winning season of the last decade. They earned a playoff bid by going 9-7-1.

The Giants began Daboll's tenure by converting a two-point conversion with 1:06 remaining to earn a 21-20 victory over the Tennessee Titans. Their 7-2 start included upsets over the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.

Quarterback Daniel Jones set career highs in passing yards (3,205), rushing yards (708), completion percentage (67.2), and quarterback rating (92.5) under Daboll's tutelage. They led the G-Men to a first-round road win over the Minnesota Vikings, their first playoff triumph in 11 years.

Daboll is also one of five finalists for the AP Coach of the Year alongside Sean McDermott (Bills), Doug Pederson (Jaguars), Kyle Shanahan (49ers), and Nick Siriani (Eagles). The winner will be revealed at the NFL Honors awards show on Thursday, Feb. 9.