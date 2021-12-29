Professor Getting Crushed For What He Said About John Madden

On Tuesday the football world lost a beloved figure when legendary head coach and play-by-play analyst John Madden passed away.

Madden, who is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was 85 years old. While his on-field accomplishments were incredible, his off-field persona may have been an even bigger deal.

He helped change the way the sporting world played video games. His Madden video games have sold over 100 million copies, but not everyone is a fan.

Following Madden’s passing, one professor, who claims to work at Dallas College, opted to slander the game and suggest Madden helped to dehumanize black athletes.

“I have lots of opinions on John Madden,” the tweet said. “The creation of the Madden video game was not a great development for the U.S. It further glamorized violence and dehumanized Black athletes, helping to establish plantation cosplay that has grown worse in the era of fantasy football.”

Of course, the tweet went viral on Twitter and the professor was dragged for his comment.

NFL insider Benjamin Allbright may have put it best when he said:

“Can’t wait for your essay on how Super Mario Brothers set back Italian Americans. We would all be better off if people would just stop with the faux-intellectualism and these laughably insipid word salad essays.”

There are plenty of other responses, which can be found here.

Perhaps this professor should take some time to think before tweeting.