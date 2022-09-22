Prominent Brett Favre Sponsor Announces Its Decision

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

As some brands begin to distance themselves from Brett Favre amid his involvement in Mississippi's welfare scandal, one announced its decision to stand by the former quarterback.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, the footwear company Copper Fit will not cut ties with Favre even though he received and used $6 million intended for Mississippi's most underserved to build a new volleyball court at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport.

"Copper Fit has worked with Brett Favre for nearly nine years," the statement said. "He has always acted honorably, and we know him to be a very decent man. To our knowledge, he was cleared of any wrong-doing two years ago."

That claim may not align with reality.

Perez reported that the former head of Mississippi's welfare agency, John Davis, entered a plea agreement with prosecutors. His cooperation "could spell major trouble" for Favre.

Even before this latest scandal, Favre faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and sent lewd text messages to sideline reporter Jenn Sterger.

Perez noted that two of Favre's other sponsors, Hallow and Odyssey Health, quietly removed mentions of the former Green Bay Packers star.