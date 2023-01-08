Prominent NFL Assistant Coach Is Reportedly Getting Fired

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A prominent NFL assistant coach is reportedly set to coach his final game of the season on Sunday.

According to a report, there is a widespread belief among the league that Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods will be fired following his team's final game on Sunday.

"Source: There is a belief among many in league circles that #Browns DC Joe Woods is coaching his last game for Cleveland today," he reported.

Browns fans are pretty excited by the news.

Cleveland's defense has been wildly underwhelming this season, failing to live up to the preseason hype.

The Browns have disappointed in many areas, but it sounds like Cleveland will attempt to correct one of them, at least.