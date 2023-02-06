Prominent NFL Quarterback Could Reportedly Get Cut

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

A former top NFL Draft pick could reportedly be hitting the market this offseason.

According to The Athletic, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky was unhappy with how things played out this season.

Trubisky could reportedly be cut this offseason as a result of that and his contract situation.

Pittsburgh can reportedly saved $8 million against the cap if he's released.

Trubisky, who's had an up and down career since getting picked near the top of the NFL Draft by Chicago, could be looking for a new NFL home this offseason.

The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback spent the 2022 season as the Steelers backup.