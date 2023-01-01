Prominent NFL Quarterback Is Reportedly Not Retiring
While Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has left the team following his benching, he is reportedly not planning on retiring from football.
There had been some talk that Carr could step away from the game entirely.
However, that will not be happening.
"Derek Carr has no plans to retire after Raiders benching, believes his best football is ahead of him," according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.
It will be interesting to see where Carr lands this offseason.
There are several teams in need of a quarterback upgrade, but we'll have to see if any of those teams believe that Carr is the answer for them.
Las Vegas is moving forward with Jarrett Stidham for now.