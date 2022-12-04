Prominent Republican Reveals Shocking Herschel Walker Opinion

CARROLLTON, GA - OCTOBER 11: Georgia Republican Senatorial candidate Herschel Walker is seen at a campaign event on October 11, 2022 in Carrollton, Georgia. Walker is running for election against Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D-GA). (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images) Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

It's safe to say Herschel Walker doesn't have all of the Republican party behind him...

Despite being the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate out of Georgia, not everyone in his home state is supporting him.

In fact, one prominent Republican out of Georgia has a pretty shocking opinion on Walker.

Republican Lieutenant Governor of Georgia Geoff Duncan is no fan of Walker.

“I’m a conservative. I’m a conservative because I think it’s the best way to govern. I’ve been a Republican a lot longer than a lot of folks. I think I’ve got kids probably that could articulate the conservative platform better than some of the candidates that Donald Trump and his group supported all across the country,” Duncan said during an interview with CBS News. “This wasn’t the right brand for Republicanism, and I think Herschel Walker will probably go down as one of the worst Republican candidates in our party’s history.”

Walker is currently heading toward a runoff election with his opponent, Raphael Warnock.

Republicans are reportedly getting concerned with his chances.