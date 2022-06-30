Punter Released Following Falcons' Veteran Signing On Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 28: A general view of the Atlanta Falcons Helmet on the ground before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on November 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. The Falcons defeated the Jaguars 21 to 14. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Shortly after signing punter Bradley Pinion, the Atlanta Falcons have made a corresponding move.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the team is waiving Dom Maggio.

The undrafted free agent from Wake Forest has yet to attempt an NFL punt. Atlanta waived Maggio last September a week after placing him on the injured reserve, but the team later added him to the practice squad.

Maggio averaged 43.7 yards per punt during his four years with the Demon Deacons for a total of 12,703 yards, the third-most in ACC history.

On Thursday, the Falcons signed Pinion, a seven-year pro cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If the 28-year-old wins the starting job, he'll likely be far busier on his new NFC South squad than he was on Tom Brady's team.

Pinion now joins undrafted rookie Seth Vernon as the two punters on Atlanta's 90-man roster.