Quincy Carter Celebrates Big Achievement: NFL World Reacts

ELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 22: Quincy Carter #17 of the Dallas Cowboys looks to throw a pass during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 22, 2002 at Veterans Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Today is a big day for former NFL quarterback Quincy Carter.

The 44-year-old former Cowboys and Jets signal caller is celebrating his third anniversary being sober. Carter has been open in the past about his battle with alcohol, marijuana and cocaine addictions.

Fortunately, he has turned his life around and is keeping on a healthy and clean path. The sports world is rightfully celebrating Carter's progress and his milestone on Wednesday.

A Decatur, Georgia native, Carter starred at Southwest DeKalb High School and the University of Georgia before being drafted by the Cowboys in the second round in 2001.

He spent three years in Dallas and one in New York with the Jets before moving on to the CFL, AFL, IFL, AF2 and AIF.

Currently, Carter works as a QB trainer and continues to stay clean. Congratulations to him!