Raheem Mostert Cleared To Practice: NFL World Reacts

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Raheem Mostert #31 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during their preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins got some big Monday morning news on running back Raheem Mostert.

Mostert, the speedy running back, has officially been cleared to practice.

The former 49ers running back announced the news on social media.

"GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update… Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!!" he wrote.

Congrats, Raheem.

"Great news. After two injury disrupted seasons, it would be nice to see Raheem back to his best in Miami," one fan wrote.

"I love the Raheem Mostert story. Really pleased to see him back," another fan added.

The Dolphins could be very fun to watch this fall.