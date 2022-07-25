Raheem Mostert Cleared To Practice: NFL World Reacts
The Miami Dolphins got some big Monday morning news on running back Raheem Mostert.
Mostert, the speedy running back, has officially been cleared to practice.
The former 49ers running back announced the news on social media.
"GM everyone! Wanted to give you all an update… Yah Boy is CLEARED!!! It’s go time!!" he wrote.
Congrats, Raheem.
"Great news. After two injury disrupted seasons, it would be nice to see Raheem back to his best in Miami," one fan wrote.
"I love the Raheem Mostert story. Really pleased to see him back," another fan added.
The Dolphins could be very fun to watch this fall.