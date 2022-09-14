Raiders Added Wide Receiver To Active Roster Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 12: A view of Las Vegas Raiders helmets before an NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on Dec 12, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Raiders have added a veteran wide receiver to their active roster.

On Wednesday, the team signed Keelan Cole after placing rookie DJ Turner on the injured reserve. They also signed center Billy Price and cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman to the practice squad.

Cole played four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before spending the 2021 campaign with the New York Jets. He's totaled 2,691 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns in 79 career games.

In his first year out of Kentucky Wesleyan, Cole collected 475 of a career-high 748 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his final five games. Yet he didn't carry over that momentum into his second season, during which he secured 38 of 70 targets for 491 yards and a score.

Despite starting 11 of 15 games played last season, Cole played 58 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps when active. He scored his lone touchdown in Week 18.

The Raiders made a far splashier acquisition at wide receiver when landing Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers this offseason. He paid immediate dividends when securing 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's loss to Los Angeles Chargers.

However, Hunter Renfrow and Mack Hollins were the only other Raiders wideout to see any targets. They combined for just 37 yards.

Las Vegas could thus stand to benefit from some inexpensive depth behind Adams, Renfrow, and tight end Darren Waller. Given Cole's prior landing spots, Derek Carr also represents a considerable quarterback upgrade.

Cole will attempt to make an immediate impact when the Raiders play the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.