Report: NFL Team Considering Moving On From Veteran Starting QB

The Oakland Raiders might have a new starting quarterback as they move into their new home in Las Vegas in 2020.

CBS Sports is reporting that the Raiders are considering moving on from Carr as they head into the 2020 season.

Jason La Canfora had the details:

Carr, who turns 29 in March, is completing his second season with quarterback guru Jon Gruden as head coach, and while there are other mitigating factors like Antonio Brown’s bizarre defection and some injuries as well, several sources close to Gruden expect him to dissect the 2020 quarterback class and explore options to perhaps upgrade at the most critical position in the game.

Carr has thrown for 3,372 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions so far this season. The Raiders are 6-8, having lost four straight games following an impressive run in early November.

Oakland took Carr in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, but Jon Gruden had yet to take over the franchise. It’s long been speculated that Gruden would want to bring his own quarterback in at some point.

It looks like that could happen this offseason.